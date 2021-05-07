Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

TSE TOY traded down C$0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.66. 56,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$16.87 and a 1-year high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

