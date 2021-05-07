Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $441.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

