SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

