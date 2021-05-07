SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $56,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. 5,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,139. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

