SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.21 and a 200-day moving average of $314.08. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $345.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

