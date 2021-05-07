S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $389.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

