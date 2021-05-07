Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Southwest Gas has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,534. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

