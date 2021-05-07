South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in South State were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 245,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,093. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

