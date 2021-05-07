South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,970. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

