South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

