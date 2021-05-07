South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

SJI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,970. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

