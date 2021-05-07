Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 3,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,989. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $38,879,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

