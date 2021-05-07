SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $325.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

