Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4432 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

