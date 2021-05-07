Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 869,856 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Truefg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. 84,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,439. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.