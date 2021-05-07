Smartsheet Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Smartsheet in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.63. 5,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $890,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $18,076,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

