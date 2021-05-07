Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

