SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.75. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 38,298 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $249.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

