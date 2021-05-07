SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock remained flat at $$18.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,504. The company has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a P/E ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

