SLR Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,293. The firm has a market cap of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

