Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 82,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,265. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 638,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,200,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

