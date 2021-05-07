SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.