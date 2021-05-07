SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.63 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

