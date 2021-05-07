SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

