SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $7,185,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,874,098 shares of company stock valued at $267,667,308. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FOUR opened at $84.15 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

