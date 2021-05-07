Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.93.

NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 610,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

