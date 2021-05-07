Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $59.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.