Sitrin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,616 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

