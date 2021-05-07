SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $83.50

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $88.50. SiTime shares last traded at $90.87, with a volume of 604 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $278,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,179.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,683. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

