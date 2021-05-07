SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 11.1% After Analyst Downgrade

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $125.00. The stock traded as low as $81.09 and last traded at $81.43. Approximately 4,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 226,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.59.

SITM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

