Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

