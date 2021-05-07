Single Point Partners LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.20. 1,583,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

