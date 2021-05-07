Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $183,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

