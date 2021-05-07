Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA:WAF opened at €143.80 ($169.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €139.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.16. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

