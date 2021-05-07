Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 23,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

