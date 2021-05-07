Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Increased to Buy at ING Group

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Signify has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

