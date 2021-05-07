SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target Raised to GBX 45

SIG (LON:SHI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.80. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.31 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £632.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34.

In other news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.