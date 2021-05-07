Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

TSE SMT traded down C$0.15 on Friday, hitting C$4.53. 59,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.53 million and a P/E ratio of 26.51. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$4.92.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$99.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.