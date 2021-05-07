SIBCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,675.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $970,713.21 and $8,675.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,605.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.87 or 0.06101667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.08 or 0.02319378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00598481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00202228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.96 or 0.00819311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.55 or 0.00672771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.43 or 0.00566661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,145,504 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

