Shore Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by 118.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

SHBI stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

