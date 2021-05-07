Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,090.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.86, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,151.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,142.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

