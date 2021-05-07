Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAE. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €199.33 ($234.51).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €14.70 ($17.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €152.90 ($179.88). 351,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -131.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

