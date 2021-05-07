Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

