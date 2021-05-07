Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $25.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $260.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.18.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

