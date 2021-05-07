Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.62. 1,537,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.