Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells $2,240,400.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCI opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

