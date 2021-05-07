Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MCRB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,042. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

