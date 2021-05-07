Seedify.fund Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $458,983.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00271929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.69 or 0.01154408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.00771728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.79 or 1.00083381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

