Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250. Insiders have sold 104,245 shares of company stock worth $414,609 in the last three months.

SES traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,932. The stock has a market cap of C$699.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.82%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.