Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

